Dayrells Rd postman still Missing

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate missing 60 year old Basil Springer from Kings Village, Dayrells Road, St. Michael who was last seen by his brother Peter Springer 57 years of same address on March 5th about 8:30 pm just before he left the residence.

Description:

At the time of his leaving his residence, he was going to the gas station located on Culloden Road. He was driving his motor car MH 741 a white 1998 Toyota Corolla. Neither he or the car has been seen since.

Some social media voice notes imply there may be suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance, however these remain unconfirmed…

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Basil Springer is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.