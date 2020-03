BWA Emergency Shut-Offs from March 16 to March 21

The BWA wishes to inform residents and businesses in St Lucy and St Peter there will be an emergency shut-off of the branches off the transmission mains between its Alleynedale and Half Acre Reservoir for onward pumping to the Lamberts and Boscobel areas, every night from 10 PM to 4 AM starting today, March 16th until March 21st.

The BWA apologies for any inconvenience this emergency shut off may cause.