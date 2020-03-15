BRUTAL BEATING UNDER PROBE BY THE FORCE

by DevilsAdvocate / March 15th, 2020

Police are investigating what seems to be a savage beating death of 31 year old Jamar Small, late of Villa Rd. Brittons Hill St. Michael he’s said to have passed away about 12:30 am on Saturday, March 14th.

Circumstances

Sometime around 9:10 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020. Jamar Small rode a bicycle to Central Police Station and reported that he was attacked and beaten by a group of men while at Brittons Hill, St. Michael, minor abrasions were observed about his hands and feet and what appeared to be blood was also observed on his feet.

Personnel from the Ambulance Service were summoned and took the complainant to the QEH where he subsequently died.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hotline of 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1800TIPS (8477) as well as the Central Police Station at 430-7227 or your nearest Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
