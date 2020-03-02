British – Barbadian links celebrated at high level reception

Her Excellency Mrs Janet Douglas, British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, hosted a reception at her Residence to celebrate the enduring friendship between Barbados and the UK.

During her address to the large gathering, Mrs Douglas told attendees that the relationship between Barbados and the UK continues to flourish on many levels.

“This is a big year for my government, as the UK will be hosting the Conference of Parties 26th meeting – otherwise known as COP26 in Glasgow in November. Leadership on Climate Change is urgently needed, and as a global leader, the UK will be working with Barbados and partners across the Caribbean to come to an agreement on reducing carbon emissions. More than ever this year, this is what our High Commission will be focusing on.”

He was formally presented with his official certificate of achievement by Mrs Douglas, to the applause of the 200-strong crowd.

The reception at the envoy’s official residence not only celebrated the enduring friendship between Barbados and the United Kingdom, it also observed the very British tradition of Shrove Tuesday where pancake races are usually held over there.