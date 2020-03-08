BOA International Women’s Day 2020 Rolls Out Year-Long Campaign

The Barbados Olympic Association will have a year-long campaign themed “Each for Equal” to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020.

The Chair revealed how on the 29th of this month a workshop combining Yoga and Dance is to be coordinated. Ms Wiggins also explained how in April an event called “Barbells & Tutus” is finalising and the details soon to be revealed as well as other initiatives for the rest of 2020.

The theme is to be reinforced and amplified all year through a series of diverse sporting activities and events, hosted by various National Federations.