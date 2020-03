Barbados remains at Stage 1 of the National Preparedness Plan despite more cases

3 more positive COVID-19 tests have been recorded, according to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

She made the announcement at Ilaro Court on Day 2 of a COVID-19 Update.

This brings the total Barbados to four while the fifth is a cruise passenger who never came ashore – nevertheless, Barbados is still in Stage 1 of Preparedness…