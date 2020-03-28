Barbados’ COVID-19 Update (March 27th) feat. Atty Gen, Min of Health, CMO Best & Czar Carter

Effective tomorrow, a curfew will be in place from Saturday, March 28, until Tuesday, April 14, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for all residents, except those who are part of the essential services.

This includes uniformed organizations of Barbados; security organizations; the Royal Barbados Police Force; the Fire Service; the Barbados Prison Service; Immigration; Customs officers; the medical and paramedical professions; caregivers; hospital providers; utility companies; telecommunications; media and broadcasting services; the provision of essential transport; the collection, storage, purification and distribution of water; the collection, storage, treatment and disposal of sewage and garbage; and the removal of persons who have passed away.