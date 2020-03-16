BARBADIANS MUST REVERT TO ANCIENT METHODS FOR COOLING AND AVOIDING WASTAGE

In the drive to have modern homes, too many Barbadians have thrown out the bathwater, the baby and the tub to appear chic and hip when really and truly, old ways had their value in using the environment to do the work for you…

Mr Hutchinson said too many Bajans like to just have the yard around their residence as one large concrete slab, when this in fact sends up your monthly expenses looking for ways to stay cool especially when the latter half of the year is even warmer, he is of the confirmed view of what Barbadians did hundreds of years ago – by using fruit trees for shading.

Hutchinson added the other way to make sure to see where you live has reduced expenses is water conservation, he suggested rainwater reservoirs to provide water for flushing the toilet and/or irrigating the plants as a means of reducing your water bill.

