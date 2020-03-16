BARBADIANS MUST REVERT TO ANCIENT METHODS FOR COOLING AND AVOIDING WASTAGE

by AirBourne / March 16th, 2020

In the drive to have modern homes, too many Barbadians have thrown out the bathwater, the baby and the tub to appear chic and hip when really and truly, old ways had their value in using the environment to do the work for you…

Architect <strong>Neil Hutchinson</strong> of <strong>Studio Blue</strong> made a presentation at Two Mile Hill while a guest of BRC West Indies, they're celebrating their 40th Anniversary with a double presentation "<strong>Designing for Life, Building for Strength</strong>" at Two Mile Hill and BajanReporter.com had exclusive coverage.

Mr Hutchinson said too many Bajans like to just have the yard around their residence as one large concrete slab, when this in fact sends up your monthly expenses looking for ways to stay cool especially when the latter half of the year is even warmer, he is of the confirmed view of what Barbadians did hundreds of years ago – by using fruit trees for shading.

He compared one tree to 5 air conditioning units running for 20 hours, the advantage with a tree is there is a choice of mango, lime, ackee and other similar options which provide food as well as cool the home instead of wasting your money on utilities...

Hutchinson added the other way to make sure to see where you live has reduced expenses is water conservation, he suggested rainwater reservoirs to provide water for flushing the toilet and/or irrigating the plants as a means of reducing your water bill.

The next article from this event which was exclusively covered by BajanReporter.com will highlight comments and observations from Grenville Phillips II of Walbrent College who showed what building systems worked and didn’t during recent major hurricanes.

