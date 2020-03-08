AmCham Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean appoints new Executive Director Chamber to resume its business facilitation role

The American Chamber of Commerce for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean (AmCham BEC) has appointed Renatta Mohammed as its new Executive Director and has resumed the role of facilitating business relations between its member jurisdictions and the United States of America (USA).

“AmCham BEC is excited to rekindle our mission and get back to the business of serving our members, as is our mandate,” said Chamber Co-Founder and President, Dustin Delany, Managing Partner of Dentons (CARICOM).

Member Jurisdictions include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. AmCham BEC has the unique distinction of being the only multi-national AmCham in the world.

“Renatta is a communicator whose skill set includes business and relationship development. The Caribbean is her market and that knowledge and network would serve us well given our member composition,” Delany noted.

In commenting on her appointment, Mohammed referred to Veoma Ali, the Chamber’s previous head.

“I am particularly heartened to continue the work of someone whose life and death touched me. I’m calling on all past members to renew their membership – and I’m welcoming new members to join us in the continued journey of bridging gaps, exploring opportunities and building businesses,” Mohammed said. Individuals and entities seeking membership, are invited to express their interest by emailing executivedirector@amchambec.com

AmCham BEC offers various membership benefits including automatic enrolment in the AmCham Rewards Program, support in locating economic, legal and financial consultants and advisors, general business facilitation, networking opportunities and seminars.

Mohammed revealed that a partnered event is currently being planned and reflected on the success of the Chamber’s marquee International Women’s Day event last year which featured an impressive array of female leaders from across the region. The Chamber would have last facilitated the presentation of Trade and Health Care opportunities in Costa Rica , welcomed trade facilitation members from the State of Maryland and hosted an impactful session on Aviation Security.

“Our members can look forward to a resurrection of such initiatives and the re-establishment of the sharing of useful information,” said Mohammed.

The Chamber works with regional Governments, local chambers of commerce, other American Chambers, diplomatic missions including the U.S. Embassy for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and a range of stakeholders to identify and effect solutions for improvement to the Caribbean’s business environment.