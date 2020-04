Address to the Nation by the Governor-General of Barbados (March 29, 2020)

STAY INSIDE. Obey the law. Keep the curfew.

Governor General Dame Sandra Prunella Mason did not mince her words last night as she encouraged Barbadians to stay on the right side of the fight in the battle to contain the spread of COVID-19. She also urged them to support Government’s implementation of Stage 3 of the Barbados National Pandemic Preparedness Plan for the disease.