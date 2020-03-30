859 persons test COVID-19 positive in Dominican Republic; deaths soar to 39

In the Sunday, 29 March 2020 bulletin No. 10, the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health reported that as of Saturday, 28 March at 6 pm, 859 persons have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and 39 have died, for a 5% mortality rate in the Dominican Republic.

Of those deaths, 21 died in San Francisco de Macoris. Of those testing positive, 131 are hospitalized and another 686 have been authorized to remain isolated at home.

Their Public Health Minister said that three patients have tested negative and are authorized to leave the hospital.

The DR’s Ministry of Public Health says of the 2,590 persons tested so far, 1,731 were negative. The number of cases is expected to increase now that the Ministry of Public Health and private laboratories are making more testing available.

Recent statistics:

27 March: 581 cases, 20 deaths (Bulletin No. 8)

28 March: 719 cases, 28 deaths (Bulletin No. 9)

29 March: 859 cases, 39 deaths (Bulletin No. 10)

Bulletin No. 10 of the Ministry of Public Health, which compiles cases up to Saturday, 28 March at 6 pm, says the positive cases of Covid-19 were located in:

National District: 376 cases, 5 deaths, 1% mortality

Santo Domingo Province: 101, 5 deaths, 5% mortality

Santiago: 97, 2 deaths, 2% mortality

Duarte (San Francisco de Macoris): 83, 21 deaths, 25% mortality

La Vega: 48 cases, 1 death, 2%

La Altagracia (Higuey, Veron, Punta Cana): 21 cases

San Pedro de Macorís: 16, 2 deaths, 1% mortality

Samaná: 9, 1 death, 11% mortality

Sánchez Ramírez (Cotuí): 7 cases

Espaillat (Moca): 10, up from 5

La Romana: 15 cases

Puerto Plata: 16 cases

San Cristóbal: 98 cases

María Trinidad Sánchez (Salcedo): 4 cases

Monseñor Nouel (Bonao): 11 cases, 1 death, 9%

Hato Mayor: 2 cases

San Juan de la Maguana: 3, 1 death, 33% mortality

Barahona: 2 cases

Monte Plata: 1 case

Azua: 6 cases

Independencia: 1 case

Valverde: 2 cases

Provinces with no reported cases of COVID-19:

Bahoruco, Dajabón, Elías Piña, El Seibo, Pedernales, and San José de Ocoa.