We Gatherin’ – Philanthropy Drive; Maurice Byer Polyclinic

An element of the We Gatherin’ year of celebrations is the philanthropy drive. Each month, public health facilities in the highlighted parish will be the focus of the drive.

For the month of February, the attention is turned to the parish of St. Peter. Dr Cheryl McCollin, Medical Officer of Health at the polyclinic explains the issues and urges all Barbadians, both local and in the diaspora, to give their support.