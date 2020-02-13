The Cobourg Saxons Rugby Football Club return!

The Historic Garrison Savannah will be invaded by the Cobourg Saxons RFC, out of Cobourg, Ontario, Canada in mid-February!

Once again, the Canadian club is fleeing the Great White North to tour the sunny Caribbean. The Barbados leg of their rugby “invasion” will see their Women’s 7s teams and Men’s XVs facing the Barbados Select on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20, 2020. Kick-off for both nights is 6:00pm for the ladies, with the men’s action starting at 7:00pm.

Rugby under the lights is always a special occasion for the hosts Barbados Rugby Football Union and this friendly international will feature a mixture of both veterans and rising stars from both clubs. Cobourg RFC has been coming to Barbados for several years, and a despite the close social connections, the rivalry is fierce.

Both clubs have high expectations from this tour, which will provide much needed international experience their players, plus the opportunity to build bonds.

As always, the public is warmly invited to come and watch and cheer for the teams. Refreshments will be available!