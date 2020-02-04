Support for the Single-Use Plastic Ban
Jehroum Wood of the Blue Green Initiative lends his support to the ban on single-use plastics in Barbados.
*********************
See more by visiting our website – gisbarbados.gov.bb or Facebook page – facebook.com/gisbarbados or see us on Instagram – instagram.com/gisbarbados or hear us on Soundcloud – soundcloud.com/gisbarbados
Make sure to subscribe to our channel so you will always be updated on Government Information and click the bell so you will be notified when a new video is uploaded.