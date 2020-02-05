SMARTPHONE CONTEST WINNER PLANS TO TITHE PART OF HER PRIZE

by AirBourne / February 5th, 2020

Omar and Bonnie-Sue Small from St John have ten thousand reasons to smile after the blessing of the Grand Prize for the Barbados leg of Digicel’s Shake It To Win Christmas competition…

Interviewed by Digicel Ambassador Nikita at the Colonnade Mall on Broad street recently, the young wife explained how in addition to some construction, she also intends to tithe some of the 10-thousand dollar prize…

Bonnie tried for a large prize each weekend by shaking her phone every Saturday, and she got smaller prizes like D’Music packages but eventually her prayers were answered when she got the Ten Thousand, she said she’s glad she stayed with Digicel all this time – a proud user since 2006!

Shake It To Win was held throughout the Caribbean from December 2nd, the regional Grand Prize of 20-thousand USD was won in Haiti by Emerson, an 18 year old footballer.

