Re: Sheriff Wanted – 23 Year Old Gabriel Shando Hayde

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of all Barbadians to locate wanted man 23 year old Gabriel Shando Hayde alias ‘Sheriff‘ or ‘Red Man‘, whose last known address is Colleton Tenantry, St. John.

Hayde is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.



Gabriel Shando Hayde is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anybody, who may know the whereabouts of Gabriel Shando Hayde, is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, the Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.

Barbadians are also reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; anyone caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.