POLICE CAUGHT 33 YEAR OLD ‘RED ANT,’ WHO WAS THE SUBJECT OF A WANTED NOTICE

The man who was the subject of a wanted persons bulletin Issued on Friday the 7th of June 2019 in connection with investigations into a serious criminal investigation is now in police custody.

