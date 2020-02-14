POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR 27 YEAR OLD ‘CRATE MAN’ FROM BLACKMANS TENANTRY

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate wanted man 27 year old Mario Aldeon Austin alias ‘Crate Man‘, whose last known address is Blackmans’ Tenantry, St. Joseph.

Austin is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. Mario Aldeon Austin, is of brown complexion, is approximately 6 feet 1-inch-tall and has a slim build. He wears a low haircut and has a bulbous nose and thick lips. In addition, he has a Tattoo of the phrase Thug Life on his right upper arm and a tattoo of a cross on left inner arm.

He was last seen driving away a silver grey Subaru Impreza motor car registration number O560 from the Blackmans, St. Joseph area.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Mario Aldeon Austin, is asked to contact Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.