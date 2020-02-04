PASTOR URGES FELLOW WORSHIPPERS DON’T GOSSIP FOR DOMESTIC ABUSE SUFFERERS, INSTEAD EXTEND ALL POSSIBLE HELP

by AirBourne / February 4th, 2020

A pastor believes more can be done for victims of abuse, not only through Government and fellow clergy, but within the congregation as well…

IMG 20200125 200157

Pastor Kimberly Waithe of the Rhema Cornerstone Ministries of Mount Calvary Holy Church of America held a special event at the Blue Horizon hotel in Rockley, Ch Ch this weekend – Believe: a Vision Board party.

BajanReporter.com was given exclusive coverage of God’s Glamorous Women, an intimate gathering where shocking tales of abuse and escape were shared – when spouses and partners discouraged the victims to make friends and threatened physical cruelty to them at the very thought of independent deeds or financial empowerment.

IMG 20200125 195537

This is exactly what Pastor Kimberly sought to encourage and urged those present at the south coast resort to seek to do, look to empower sufferers of abuse and find ways for them to acquire means of not just escape to a shelter, but to gain understanding of how to create prosperity in their lives to break the vicious cycle of dependency upon abusers…

In the presentation covered exclusively by The Bajan Reporter, Pastor Kimberly feels in this third decade of the 21st Century, no woman should still be whispering tales of pain and sorrow, and she wants to see both churches and Non Governmental Organisations become more proactive in enabling the victims to transform into fully healed members of society ready to contribute!

