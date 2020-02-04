PASTOR URGES FELLOW WORSHIPPERS DON’T GOSSIP FOR DOMESTIC ABUSE SUFFERERS, INSTEAD EXTEND ALL POSSIBLE HELP

A pastor believes more can be done for victims of abuse, not only through Government and fellow clergy, but within the congregation as well…

BajanReporter.com was given exclusive coverage of God’s Glamorous Women, an intimate gathering where shocking tales of abuse and escape were shared – when spouses and partners discouraged the victims to make friends and threatened physical cruelty to them at the very thought of independent deeds or financial empowerment.

In the presentation covered exclusively by The Bajan Reporter, Pastor Kimberly feels in this third decade of the 21st Century, no woman should still be whispering tales of pain and sorrow, and she wants to see both churches and Non Governmental Organisations become more proactive in enabling the victims to transform into fully healed members of society ready to contribute!