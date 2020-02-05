Local Fintech firm ‘Bitt,’ launches World’s 1st Central Bank Digital Currency Hub

Fintech company Bitt.com has taken the lead in offering a fully accessible, user-friendly repository of research and insights related to Central bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and the future of financial technology.

Chief Executive Officer Rawdon Adams said “We have created the CBDC Hub to be a one-stop-repository of key documents where all relevant information on CBDCs from across the globe can be consulted. It will be a great resource for central bankers and policymakers at a time of growing interest and demand for expertise on CBDCs.”

The CBDC Hub includes, amongst its sources the International Monetary Fund, the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, and SWIFT. In addition to published articles, Bitt’s CBDC Hub also features speeches from the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve; Staff Discussion Papers, and Working Papers from the central banks of Hong Kong, Canada, Finland, and Japan.