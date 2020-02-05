Keep Barbados Clean – Ministry of Maritime Affairs & Blue Economy (MoMABE)

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy and the Blue-Green Initiative urge all Barbadians to play their part in keeping the island clean.

