INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED Hillsong London to Headline Jus’ Worship 2020 in Barbados

by Bajan Reporter / February 10th, 2020

Internationally acclaimed Worship Group Hillsong London is set to headline gospel mega-show Jus’ Worship on Friday, April 3rd at 8pm at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex. They will be joined by some of Barbados’ most talented gospel ministers including John Yarde, Russell Blackman, and English born now Barbadian resident, Israel J. Allen for an evening of worship.    .

HiArt Entertainment Group, the local producers of the show revealed that they are honored to be tasked with the responsibility to bring persons from all walks of life together for this event.

Founder of HiArt Entertainment Group, <strong>Kevin Pinder</strong> said “<em>Jus’ Worship 2020 Hillsong London is a timely event for unifying the church across Barbados, while extending an invitation to those outside of the faith</em>."

“This is an event for all of Barbados,” he added.

Jus’ Worship, which featured Grammy Award winner Travis Greene at its very successful inaugural show, is focused on creating an atmosphere for each individual to have an encounter with God in their own way. Their mission is to usher in the presence of God based on the scripture, ISAIAH 61:1-4.

This event has attracted major sponsors like Simpson Motors and many others who are also in support of this message.

