HBO launches KATY KEENE, the drama that brings 4 Archie Comics icons to TV

The launch of KATY KEENE, the drama based on Archie Comics characters, will be added to HBO Latin America’s successful catalog of productions based on graphic novels, like the recent launches of DC’s SWAMP THING, SHAZAM and WATCHMEN. This new 13-episode, one-hour series developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) & Michael Grassi will launch March 6, 2020, only on HBO and HBO GO. Times per country visit Hbocaribbean.com

A spinoff of Riverdale, KATY KEENE follows the life and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — future fashion legend Katy Keene, singer and composer Josie McCoy, performer Jorge López/Ginger and ‘It Girl’ Pepper Smith — while they pursue their twentysomething dreams in New York City.

Katy (Lucy Hale) designs clothing for whoever asks her, like her friend and roommate (Ashleigh Murray), whose talent attracts the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), the CEO of a record company that is looking to relaunch his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander clashes with the powerful senior vice president of Cabot Media, Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who is also his twin sister. Meanwhile, Josie and Katie’s roommate, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp), works in his family’s restaurant and dreams of being on Broadway, but after various failed attempts, he hopes to develop his drag career as Ginger. The mysterious Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one really knows where she is getting the money, or if she really has it. Katy tries to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her demanding boss Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), a legendary personal shopper. Fortunately, Katy has the support of her boyfriend KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who dreams of becoming a professional boxer.

While these aspiring artists are taking on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway and the New York City social scene, they will find more than just a career — they will find a lifelong friendship.

KATY KEENE is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi and is based on characters from Archie Comics. The pilot is written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi and is directed by Maggie Kiley. Executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater. The show is a production of Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.