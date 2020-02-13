Full Day of Activities to mark 350th anniversary of connection to Carolinas and celebrate the parish of St Peter

This Saturday 15th February 2020 for the whole day Speightstown will be a hive of activity in every quarter with the event “Speightstown Alive – The Carolinas Link.”

Colin Jordan, MP for St. Peter speaking at the launch lauded the focus on Heritage, which is the parish’s theme for We Gatherin 2020.

Barbadians are invited take in the Church Street Market which will span the entire strip from 10:00am to 10:00pm. There will be strolling entertainment throughout the day. From 2:00pm to 6:00pm, the Esplanade will also be home to the Barbados Food and Rum Pop Up featuring the National Cooking Competition, from 4:00pm on the Mahaica playing Field there will be a float parade to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the colonisation of the Carolinas.

This will start with a theatrical presentation in front of a Colleton House facade and travels through Church Street behind a mobile ‘masquerade’ of 50 dancers and actors.

The event will close with a Soca Jazz Concert featuring Black Pawn, Adonijah, Donella, Jamal Slocombe and Stiffy. There will also be performances by Roger Gittens and the BCC Jazz Ensemble, Black Banana featuring Romaro Greaves, Carole George, Tamara Marshall, James De Lovell and Friends along with the Haynesville Drummers and John Roett All Star Party Band featuring Betty Payne and Alix Cage.