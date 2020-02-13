Full Day of Activities to mark 350th anniversary of connection to Carolinas and celebrate the parish of St Peter

by Bajan Reporter / February 13th, 2020

This Saturday 15th February 2020 for the whole day Speightstown will be a hive of activity in every quarter with the event “Speightstown Alive – The Carolinas Link.

Speightstown Alive event is part of the We Gatherin' calendar and will involve multiple locations in Speightstown. <strong>Alison Sealy-Smith</strong>, Special Projects Coordinator with the National Cultural Foundation (<strong>NCF</strong>) is producing the event along with the We Gatherin' Secretariat and the St. Peter Parish Organising Committee. Sealy-Smith said the event's multiple sites will allow something for everyone. Speaking at a press conference for the event Sealy-Smith said "<em>Saturday is already busy in Speightstown and we are going to turn it up</em>."

Colin Jordan, MP for St. Peter speaking at the launch lauded the focus on Heritage, which is the parish’s theme for We Gatherin 2020.

“St. Peter is the centre of Heritage in Barbados,. it was our first commercial location, the location of our first, most important port, the centre of trade of sugar between here and the United Kingdom, it is the location of one of the earliest planned slave uprisings and where Cuffie was crowned king of Barbados. so we have much to focus on and celebrate of the heritage of St. Peter and Barbados."

Barbadians are invited take in the Church Street Market which will span the entire strip from 10:00am to 10:00pm. There will be strolling entertainment throughout the day. From 2:00pm to 6:00pm, the Esplanade will also be home to the Barbados Food and Rum Pop Up featuring the National Cooking Competition, from 4:00pm on the Mahaica playing Field there will be a float parade to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the colonisation of the Carolinas.

This will start with a theatrical presentation in front of a Colleton House facade and travels through Church Street behind a mobile ‘masquerade’ of 50 dancers and actors.

The event will close with a Soca Jazz Concert featuring Black Pawn, Adonijah, Donella, Jamal Slocombe and Stiffy. There will also be performances by Roger Gittens and the BCC Jazz Ensemble, Black Banana featuring Romaro Greaves, Carole George, Tamara Marshall, James De Lovell and Friends along with the Haynesville Drummers and John Roett All Star Party Band featuring Betty Payne and Alix Cage.

