Embassy of Argentina ‘Joins The Gathering’ – Photography exhibition attracts Diaspora

by AirBourne / February 19th, 2020

A diverse group of Bajan photographers showcased their work recently at the Embassy of Argentina in Hastings, under the theme “Joining the Gathering“. The exhibition was organized by the Embassy, the Barbados Photographic Society and Artist Alliance Barbados.

The event was conceived as a contribution to the government's "We Gatherin' 2020" initiative, and was attended by over 100 local artist, returning nationals and photography enthusiasts. Among those who enjoyed the combination of Bajan art and Argentine wine were Ambassador to CARICOM, David Comissiong; Parliamentary Secretary Neil Rowe; CDEMA´s Executive Director Ronald Jackson; and other members of the diplomatic corps.

During his opening remarks, Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani expressed that “Argentina and Barbados continue to collaborate in the promotion of new talent all around the island. Tonight twenty photographers share their fantastic pieces, which reflect iconic moments and places of beautiful Barbados. We feel particularly proud to join the big effort of the government and people of Barbados to bring the diaspora back home. I want you to know that this humble Embassy is also your home”.

Meanwhile President of the Barbados Photographic Society, Victor Gittens, warmly expressed his gratitude to Pandiani and introduced the photographers Akil Brathwaite, Alison Elliot, Audrey Bryan, Markley Bryan, Cheryl Hunte-Small, Glyne Strickland, Graham Gittens, Cheyenne Hall, Kurk Rouse, Lisa StClair Hutchinson, Louis Christie, Mark Wellington, Niaz Dokrat, Raymond Patrick Maughan, Victor E. Gittens, Yvette Reid, Winston Edghill, Hugh Walker, Giselle Walker and Corrie Scott.

The exhibition will be opened to the public from Monday to Friday into the 1st week of March.

Comments

