Embassy of Argentina ‘Joins The Gathering’ – Photography exhibition attracts Diaspora

A diverse group of Bajan photographers showcased their work recently at the Embassy of Argentina in Hastings, under the theme “Joining the Gathering“. The exhibition was organized by the Embassy, the Barbados Photographic Society and Artist Alliance Barbados.

During his opening remarks, Argentine Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani expressed that “Argentina and Barbados continue to collaborate in the promotion of new talent all around the island. Tonight twenty photographers share their fantastic pieces, which reflect iconic moments and places of beautiful Barbados. We feel particularly proud to join the big effort of the government and people of Barbados to bring the diaspora back home. I want you to know that this humble Embassy is also your home”.

The exhibition will be opened to the public from Monday to Friday into the 1st week of March.