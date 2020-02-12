Comedy series RUN debuts April 12, exclusively on HBO

Written and produced by Vicky Jones, HBO’s new half-hour comedy series RUN, debuting SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier.

Recurring guest stars for season one include Emmy®, Golden Globe and SAG winner, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”) as Laurel, a woman who Ruby and Billy meet on their journey; Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”) as Laurence, Ruby’s husband; Tamara Podemski (“Coroner”) as police detective Babe Cloud and Archie Panjabi (HBO’s upcoming “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE,” “The Good Wife”) as Fiona, Billy’s former PA.

Executive produced by Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films. Run is produced by eOne, the studio behind acclaimed HBO series SHARP OBJECTS.

Executive producers Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge founded the DryWrite Theatre Company. In 2013, Jones directed Waller-Bridge’s stage production “Fleabag,” which was later adapted into an Emmy®, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning television series. Jones also served as a writer on “Killing Eve,” the Emmy® nominated drama series, which was created by Waller-Bridge.