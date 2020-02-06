BARBADOS-BASED AUTHOR INSISTS VISION BOARDING CHANNELS SUCCESS

An author is telling aspiring Barbadian women to use the method of vision boarding to ensure their success for 2020.

Nekisha Prince-Haynes is a wife and mother who was born and raised in Guyana but now resides here in Barbados. She is the creator of the publication – Your Client Is Not Your Friend.

She holds a Diploma in Office Admin and Accounting, Certificate in Upgrading Administrative Professional Secretaries and Certificate in Accounting and Finance. Nekisha was the keynote address for God’s Glamorous Women held at the Blue Horizon Hotel in Rockley this weekend. BajanReporter.com was exclusively invited to cover the uplifting event.

She advised participants in the value of vision Boarding which is when you get cuttings from magazines and paste them in a special collage which allows them to focus and reflect on their desires they want to see become real this year. The writer said if it isn’t a big dream, you need to make a larger dream to chase!

Speaking at the event where The Bajan Reporter had exclusive coverage – Mrs Prince-Haynes said Vision Boarding enabled her book to gain popularity far faster than she ever thought possible – earning No 1 Best New Publication in Amazon in less than a month…