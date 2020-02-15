Adjustments Being Made at Hampton Pumping Station to Assist Restoration of Water to Ch Ch Areas

The Barbados Water Authority are alerting customers in Christ Church districts still suffering intermittent water outages the extended outage resulted from the fact it’s taking an extremely long time for water pressures in the entire network to return to normal. High usage in other areas supplied from the same source is slowing down the recovery period.

In order to help the situation, the Authority has today Saturday, February 15th made additional adjustments at the Hampton Pumping Station to push more water into the system while the network recharges. The BWA will continue to monitor the situation very closely.

Customers whose supply has returned to normal are asked to be mindful and use the water conservatively so that others down the line can benefit.

The public is also informed that late Friday night, crews completed repairs to a burst on a 10-inch main in Pilgrim Road.

The Authority will continue to assist residents of the affected areas which include Gibbons Terrace, Durants, Newton Terrace, Lodge Road, Southern Heights, Kingsland Gardens, Kingsland Terrace, Fairy Valley and surrounding areas via water tanker as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to apologise to its valued customers for the inconvenience these continued outages have caused.