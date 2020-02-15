15 YEAR OLD, REBECCA SIMPSON, DIGICEL NBA JUMPSTART PARTICIPANT SELECTED FOR NBA ACADEMY WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT CAMP

Fifteen year old, Rebecca Simpson, was selected to participate in the 3rd NBA Academy Latin American Women’s Development Camp after being one of the five Barbadians selected to go on the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Programme‘s New York Experience last year October.

Of the five Barbadians that earned a place in the New York Experience, Rebecca was the only one selected to participate in the NBA Academy Latin American Women’s Development Camp. This camp brings together the most talented female basketball prospects throughout the Caribbean and Latin America for talent development and training.

Yaser Maher, Digicel Barbados CEO, said: “This is the kind of success we want to hear about, and the reason we’ve worked so hard with the NBA on the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Programme over the years, is to help take talent like Rebecca’s from grassroots to greatness. There is so much potential in the people of Barbados, and where we can help to hone and develop that potential, we will continue to do so. We’re very proud of Rebecca and hope that the camp proved to be a life changing experience for her.”

The camp concluded at Conade Centro Paralimpico Mexicano in Mexico City, Mexico late last month and her mother accompanied her on this trip, with accommodation and flight fully paid for by Digicel.

