15 YEAR OLD, REBECCA SIMPSON, DIGICEL NBA JUMPSTART PARTICIPANT SELECTED FOR NBA ACADEMY WOMEN’S DEVELOPMENT CAMP

by Bajan Reporter / February 6th, 2020

Fifteen year old, Rebecca Simpson, was selected to participate in the 3rd NBA Academy Latin American Women’s Development Camp after being one of the five Barbadians selected to go on the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Programme‘s New York Experience last year October.

The New York Experience provided the talented young basketball players with the opportunity to benefit from expert level training from NBA coaches. On the all-expenses paid trip, they had a chance to develop their skills by participating in basketball training and life skills sessions, and were also able to attend two NBA games and tour NBA facilities along with other exciting activities.

Of the five Barbadians that earned a place in the New York Experience, Rebecca was the only one selected to participate in the NBA Academy Latin American Women’s Development Camp. This camp brings together the most talented female basketball prospects throughout the Caribbean and Latin America for talent development and training.

Yaser Maher, Digicel Barbados CEO, said: “This is the kind of success we want to hear about, and the reason we’ve worked so hard with the NBA on the Digicel NBA Jumpstart Programme over the years, is to help take talent like Rebecca’s from grassroots to greatness. There is so much potential in the people of Barbados, and where we can help to hone and develop that potential, we will continue to do so. We’re very proud of Rebecca and hope that the camp proved to be a life changing experience for her.”

The camp concluded at Conade Centro Paralimpico Mexicano in Mexico City, Mexico late last month and her mother accompanied her on this trip, with accommodation and flight fully paid for by Digicel.

Rebecca expressed her excitement at advancing further in the programme and being part of this once in a lifetime opportunity stating, "<em>I am eagerly looking forward to meeting new people and developing my skills at the NBA Women's Camp in Mexico City and I'm truly humbled to be chosen to represent my country...thank you Digicel for making this possible for my mother and I</em>!"

In addition to this programme, Digicel and the NBA have worked together since 2015 to deliver live games and extensive NBA programming to more than 25 Caribbean territories through SportsMax and the SportsMax app – making Digicel the Official Communications Partner of the NBA in the region. For the 2019-20 NBA season, basketball fans can catch all the action, on-the-go, via the SportsMax app.

