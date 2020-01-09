Viewing of items of Jewellery at Central Police Station

January 9th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) has in custody various articles of jewellery which were exhibits in adjudicated criminal cases. It is now intended to return these articles of jewellery to their owners.

Descriptions of these items were published in the local newspapers as listed below:

  • The Barbados Advocate on November 8, 2019
  • The Nation Newspaper on November 26, 2019

The articles of jewellery will be placed for public viewing at the Central Police Station, Coleridge Street, Bridgetown between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on the following dates:

  • Thursday January 9, 2020.
  • Friday January 10, 2020.

All interested persons may view the articles of jewellery on the above mentioned dates and times.

Please note that persons who wish to view the items are required to present valid picture identification when wishing to make a claim to any item.

