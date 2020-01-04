STUDENTS REMINDED TO BE HUMBLE

A power outage delayed but certainly did not deter four eager young male students from getting a close-up look at the diverse careers across our bank.

However, an island-wide power outage led to the cancellation of school and the disruption of many businesses, including the banks’, and the event had to be shelved.

The young men all thought they had missed an ideal opportunity. However, little did they know that Donna Wellington, Managing Director for Barbados was determined to host them and quickly agreed to a rescheduled date of November 28. The young men were thrilled at the news!

The eager quartet arrived at Head Office early for the start of a packed day which included meetings with Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney, Managing Director Retail and Business Banking, Mark St. Hill and Ms. Wellington, a tour of the Warrens Banking Centre, meetings with Risk, Marketing, Technology and lunch hosted by Ms. Wellington and attended by a number of male executives and managers.

“Don’t forget where you came from, regardless of your success remember who you are,” was the advice the CEO shared with the young men during her engagement with them. She told them as they contemplated entering the world of work they should ensure they found careers that they enjoyed. “It is key that you enjoy what you do and are motivated by it. You will spend a lot of your life working so make sure you enjoy it,” she added.

Mark St. Hill reminded them that “learning never stops, so never think you know it all. Be humble. Humility is extremely important,” he said.

Jaron, a lower 6th form student at St. Leonard’s also wants to pursue an accounting career while Malik, a 6th former at The Ellerslie School wants a career in finance and banking. Mikhail, also in 6th form at Combermere is hoping for a career in real estate.

The other major activity undertaken to celebrate and commemorate International Men’s day was an offer of free PSA testing in selected banking halls. This was done to encourage the men on staff and the bank’s male customers to pay more attention to their health.

Cancer survivor Richard Alleyne also conducted a lunch time lecture for staff at the bank’s regional head office on men’s health focusing on prostate health.

International Men’s Day is celebrated in over 80 countries. Originally designed in 1992 to celebrate boys and men’s achievements and their contributions to the community and family, as well as their physical and mental health, the day is commemorated in various ways around the world.