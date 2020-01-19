SOL RALLY BARBADOS JOINS FIA NACAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Sol Rally Barbados is inscribed on the calendar of the world governing body, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), for the first time in 2020 as it becomes a round of the NACAM Championship. The 31st running of the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) premier event is scheduled for Friday to Sunday, May 29 to 31, with The Rally Show and Flow King of the Hill the previous weekend.

Established in 2008, the FIA Regional Rally Championship for the NACAM zone (North America, Central America, the Caribbean and the north of South America) will this year comprise six rounds, split equally between gravel and tarmac for the first time. It opens at the third round of the World Championship, Rally Mexico in March, and includes three further events in the same country, plus one each in Barbados and Canada.

Mexico’s Ricardo Triviño has 10 Championship titles to his credit, most recently last year in a Skoda Fabia R5, following previous successes in a Citroen DS 3 R5 and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX and X. Triviño’s run of success has only been interrupted by Peruvian drivers Nicolás Fuchs (Evo IX) and Raúl Orlandini Griswold (Evo IX), who won the title in 2010 and ’11 respectively.

BRC and Sol Rally Barbados Chairman Mark Hamilton said: “We are delighted to be included in the NACAM Championship for 2020. This opportunity evolved out of an approach from Carlos Cordero, President of the FIA North American & Central America Rally Championship to Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) President Andrew Mallalieu regarding the Club’s interest. After some initial discussion and the submission of a proposal from NACAM to the Club, it was determined that we could proceed. While much is still to be done between now and Sol RB20, there is no doubt that the event being listed on the FIA Calendar is a feather in our cap and may offer further opportunities in the future.

“Additionally, the prospect of having up to 12 or so additional vehicles competing is obviously positive, especially when as many as half of them could be additions to the four-wheel-drive FIA R5 and Modified 4 classes. As we know, recent developments on the local scene with the upgrading or replacement of cars during 2019 and into 2020 will enhance the competitive environment for spectators. I can’t wait to enjoy it myself.”