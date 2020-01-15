SKNLP candidates assigned ministries in shadow cabinet

The eight candidates of the opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) have been assigned ministries and subject matters in a shadow cabinet released recently.

SKNLP National Political Leader and Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher 6, Dr Denzil L Douglas, has the Ministry of Finance and Office of the Prime Minister including Citizenship By Investment, Human Resource, PEP/STEP and Returning Nationals.

Party Chairman, Dr Terrance Drew, the SKNLP candidate for St Christopher 8, leads the Ministry of Health.

Dr Drew, along with Konris Maynard, Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher 3 (West Basseterre), lead the Ministry of National Security including Prisons, Defence Force and Prisons.

Dr Drew, along with the SKNLP candidate for St Christopher 7, Mr Leon Natta-Nelson will lead the Ministry of Agriculture, Human Settlement (Housing), Cooperatives and Environment including Marine Resources.

Mr Natta-Nelson has also been assigned to lead the Ministry of Sustainable Development including Statistics, Lands and Surveys and Electoral Matters.

Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher 2 (Central Basseterre), Marcella Liburd has been assigned the Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications including Law Commission, Bar Association, Legal Aid, Technology, NTRC and Telecommunications. Ms Liburd has been assigned the Ministry of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

Konris Maynard was assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation in the shadow cabinet.

In the SKNLP shadow cabinet, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, the candidate for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre) leads the Ministry of Education as well as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development and Transport.

Steve Wrensford, candidate for St Christopher 4, has been assigned the Ministry of Tourism including the Frigate Bay Development Corporation.

The Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services including the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), New Horizon, Probation and Child Protection Services is being handled in the shadow cabinet by Kenneth “Kenny” Douglas.

Candidates have been also assigned additional responsibilities as can be seen from the accompanying listing of the schedule.