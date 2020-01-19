Sitting Nevisian Premier offers condolences to Ex-Premier Joseph Parry on the passing of his wife

Within days of serving official notice of his retirement from active politics and as a member of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly, Joseph Parry’s wife Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry passed away on January 06, 2020.

“I also take the opportunity to express on behalf of the Cabinet my deepest condolences to him and his family because we have learnt just yesterday that his wife of long-standing has passed away, and so we would want to extend to Mr. Parry at the same time our deepest condolences, our empathy with him and his family in this very difficult time for them.

“I think we all knew Mrs. Parry well, and so we would want to extend to her family, as well, our deep condolences. To all the people of Rices and the people of Gingerland where she hails from but also to say to Mr. Parry that our prayers, and I’m sure the prayers of all the people of Nevis will be with him and the family at this very difficult time.