‘Show Up & Play’ 2020 Rugby XVs Season Launch

Show Up & Play is the name, rugby XVs is the game, and that is exactly what former BRFU President and veteran player and manager Kenneth “KP” Payne is inviting all male rugby players to do. The action starts at the Historic Garrison Savannah on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Player registration starts at 3:30pm, matches start at 4:00pm. The action repeats a week later, on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The objective of the matches on is to give all male players the opportunity to show off their skills in preparation for the team draft which will follow the matches on January 11, and the actual start of the XVs season on January 18.

After a very successful Rugby Barbados World 7s at Kensington Oval in December, as well as the Inter-School Tag Tournament, the Barbados Rugby Football Union is setting their sights on steady growth, especially player recruitment and development for 2020.

The BRFU PR Committee has said that with the growing emphasis on healthy physical activity to combat non-communicable diseases, especially among the younger sections of society, rugby presents a great opportunity for more people to get active.

“There is a position on a rugby team for any and all body types,” one member said, “and it offers a positive and supportive network for everyone, something that our society desperately needs right now.”

So be at the Garrison this weekend for the rugby action!