Rally Club finalising plans for 2020 Championship
As a new decade starts, the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) Committee of Management has been working on plans for the 2020 season, with a number of changes in store for competitors in its Driver’s and Class Championships. The dates for the seven-round series are now confirmed, but details of a proposed new policy for servicing on rallies and a revision of the points-scoring system are still being finalised.
The Championship proper will kick off with the BRC Shakedown Stages on Sunday, April 19, although the Club is considering running a ‘Practice Stage’ during March, given sufficient take-up from members looking to test their cars in quasi-competition conditions; it would not be timed or count for Championship points.
As usual, Flow King of the Hill (May 24) and Sol Rally Barbados (May 29-31) will play a key role in the Championship, offering three points-scoring opportunities over the Clubs’ two biggest weekends of the year; it has also been confirmed that KotH will return to Stewarts Hill in St Philip.
Rounds 5 and 6 will play out at the Double-header Winter Sprint, running a month later than in 2019, on Sunday, October 25, with the final round at the Winter Rally over the weekend of November 21/22.
Club PRO Neil Barnard said: “On the servicing front, in broad terms, it will be restricted to designated service areas for the team or service crew, but of course the driver or co-driver will be allowed to work on their own car without outside assistance as before and as per the event SRs. In an effort to make the Championship easier for competitors and the general public to understand, we will be making a few changes for 2020, primarily with the parameters on how points are scored. We will be circulating the revised Championship Regulations in the next couple of weeks.”