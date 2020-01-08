Rally Club finalising plans for 2020 Championship

As a new decade starts, the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) Committee of Management has been working on plans for the 2020 season, with a number of changes in store for competitors in its Driver’s and Class Championships. The dates for the seven-round series are now confirmed, but details of a proposed new policy for servicing on rallies and a revision of the points-scoring system are still being finalised.

The Championship proper will kick off with the BRC Shakedown Stages on Sunday, April 19, although the Club is considering running a ‘Practice Stage’ during March, given sufficient take-up from members looking to test their cars in quasi-competition conditions; it would not be timed or count for Championship points.

As usual, Flow King of the Hill (May 24) and Sol Rally Barbados (May 29-31) will play a key role in the Championship, offering three points-scoring opportunities over the Clubs’ two biggest weekends of the year; it has also been confirmed that KotH will return to Stewarts Hill in St Philip.

Rounds 5 and 6 will play out at the Double-header Winter Sprint, running a month later than in 2019, on Sunday, October 25, with the final round at the Winter Rally over the weekend of November 21/22.