Queen Elizabeth II recognises Antiguan volunteer with Commonwealth Points of Light award

Queen Elizabeth II recognised Rose-Mary Reynolds of Antigua and Barbuda, as the 122nd Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service engaging young people in social action.

As part of the legacy of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London 2018, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of the Commonwealth – is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, by recognising one volunteer from each Commonwealth country every week.

By sharing these stories of service, the Commonwealth Points of Light awards celebrate inspirational acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.

Each Commonwealth Point of Light will receive a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth. The award for Rose-Mary will be presented in the New Year.



Rose-Mary said: “Receiving the Commonwealth Points of Light Award is an immense honour which I could not have imagined in just the second year of our programme. I am always grateful when ‘Youth Today‘ receives any form of recognition, and this award, recognition from The Queen, only proves that we are definitely headed in the right direction.

“‘Youth Today‘s work is one that will forever be my life’s passion. Encouraging young persons to be more active citizens, exposing and educating our youth on the opportunities the world offers to our small Caribbean country and being at the forefront of creating innovative opportunities to aid in our youth’s development, will continue to motivate me to do what it is I love, positively impact the lives of young Antiguans and Barbudans.”

Janet Douglas CMG, UK High Commissioner in the Eastern Caribbean said: “I am delighted that Rose-Mary has been awarded the Commonwealth Point of Light award for Antigua and Barbuda for her leadership of Youth Today Antigua. Her work giving less advantaged young people a good start in their working life and her focus on volunteerism is exemplary.”

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace. The Heads of Government meeting brought together leaders from all the 53 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people. Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way.