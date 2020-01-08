POLICE SEARCHING FOR TWO WANTED MEN: LERIUS & HEADLEY

Police, they’re seeking the assistance of to locate wanted man, 33 year old KEMAR OMAR COREY HEADLEY alias RED AUNT, CRIME, or TUPAC, his last known addresses include BLOCK 111F, CROTON AVENUE, EDEN LODGE, ST. MICHAEL, WELLINGTON STREET, ST. MICHAEL and SHOP HILL, ST. THOMAS. He wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Description of Headley

KEMAR OMAR COREY HEADLEY is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, Glebe, St. George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of KEMAR OMAR COREY HEADLEY, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 430-7192/7193, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Police are also looking for wanted man, 37 year old ANTHONY FRANCIS LERIUS alias REDMAN age 37 whose last known addresses include WELLINGTON STREET, ST. MICHAEL and COUNTRY TOWERS, COUNTRY ROAD, ST. MICHAEL. He wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Description of Lerius

ANTHONY FRANCIS LERIUS is advised that he can present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, Glebe, St. George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of ANTHONY FRANCIS LERIUS, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 430-7192/7193, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.