Police make major seizure at Marl Hole – gun, ammo, ski masks and drugs

Marl Hole Gap, St Michael is where police made a major breakthrough early on the first day of 2020.

A pistol, magazines, several rounds of ammunition, drugs, gloves and black ski masks were seized just after midnight New Year's Day.

Police say members of the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) were on routine patrol in Marl Hole Gap when they found a group of men, who on being discovered – then ran away.

The tools and weapon, apparently were intended for some major operation were confiscated after a search of that area.