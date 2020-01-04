Police make major seizure at Marl Hole – gun, ammo, ski masks and drugs

by DevilsAdvocate / January 4th, 2020

Marl Hole Gap, St Michael is where police made a major breakthrough early on the first day of 2020.

WhatsApp Image 2020 01 02 at 1.05.24 PM 1
A pistol, magazines, several rounds of ammunition, drugs, gloves and black ski masks were seized just after midnight New Year's Day.
WhatsApp Image 2020 01 02 at 1.05.24 PM 2
WhatsApp Image 2020 01 02 at 1.05.24 PM
WhatsApp Image 2020 01 02 at 2.11.16 PM
WhatsApp Image 2020 01 02 at 2.11.18 PM 1
Police say members of the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) were on routine patrol in Marl Hole Gap when they found a group of men, who on being discovered – then ran away.

The tools and weapon, apparently were intended for some major operation were confiscated after a search of that area.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
