Police Asking Bajans to Help Locate Missing Teen – Ramalio Straker

by DevilsAdvocate / January 2nd, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating a missing man. He is Ramalio Corey Straker 18 years of Sea View, St. James.

Circumstances

He was last seen by his friend Janet Defreitas on December 4th 2019, when he left her residence to go by his grandmother and has not been seen since.


Description:

Ramalio is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and light brown complexion. He has black hair plaited in cornrows. He has a small head with a pointed chin, small ears and a long pleasant face and a short neck. He also has dark brown eyes, a small nose, and a normal mouth with thin lips. He has square shoulders, long arms with small hands and long slender fingers.

He also has long legs and small feet and walks with an erect appearance. He has a light voice and speaks in normal tones and has a pleasant manner and is always smiling. He has a tattoo of the words “PHILLY KING” on the back of his right forearm and a tattoo of a cross in the area of his left wrist. His clothing is unknown. He is in the habit of smoking and having a social drink. He is known to frequent the Clapham, St Michael and Lightfoot Lane, St. Michael areas.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Ramalio Corey Straker is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or the nearest Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
