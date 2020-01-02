Police Asking Bajans to Help Locate Missing Teen – Ramalio Straker

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking your assistance in locating a missing man. He is Ramalio Corey Straker 18 years of Sea View, St. James.

Circumstances

He was last seen by his friend Janet Defreitas on December 4th 2019, when he left her residence to go by his grandmother and has not been seen since.



Description:

Ramalio is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and light brown complexion. He has black hair plaited in cornrows. He has a small head with a pointed chin, small ears and a long pleasant face and a short neck. He also has dark brown eyes, a small nose, and a normal mouth with thin lips. He has square shoulders, long arms with small hands and long slender fingers.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Ramalio Corey Straker is asked to contact the Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 -TIPS (8477), Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or the nearest Police Station.