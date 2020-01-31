PICKWICK GAP MAN WANTED FOR POLICE QUESTIONING

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate wanted man 28 year old REHQUINO SAMEKH ORLANDO BARKER, alias ‘SAMMY’, ‘DUKIE‘ or ‘DUKES‘, of Pickwick Gap, Westbury Rd, St Michael. He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Description

REHQUINO SAMEKH ORLANDO BARKER is advised that he can present himself to the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department, District ‘E’ Police Complex, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of BARKER, should call the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at 1 (246) 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.