PICKWICK GAP MAN WANTED FOR POLICE QUESTIONING

by DevilsAdvocate / January 31st, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate wanted man 28 year old REHQUINO SAMEKH ORLANDO BARKER, alias ‘SAMMY’, ‘DUKIE‘ or ‘DUKES‘, of Pickwick Gap, Westbury Rd, St Michael. He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Description

Wanted Man Rehquino Samekh Barker 2020 01 30

Barker is of a dark brown complexion; slim build and is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has an oval head, low haircut, average brown eyes, and a large nose. He has average ears and full lips. He has several tattoos about his body including images of a tattoo of ‘THREE TEAR DROPS‘ down his cheek to the outer edge of his left eye; tattoos of words ‘ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE ME’ and ‘TORIAN’ on his right hand.

REHQUINO SAMEKH ORLANDO BARKER is advised that he can present himself to the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department, District ‘E’ Police Complex, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of BARKER, should call the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at 1 (246) 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are reminded it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Bajan Reporter 468x150

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • IGT MyBarbadosLottery 1
  • Bajan Reporter 336x280
  • BGIS 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1