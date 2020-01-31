PETERKIN AVENUE TEEN WANTED FOR QUESTIONING BY POLICE

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to locate wanted teenager 18 year old SHANE WESLEY DAWSON, alias ‘TALL MAN‘ from 5th Avenue Peterkin, Bank Hall, St Michael. He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Description

SHANE WESLEY DAWSON is advised that he can present himself to the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department, District ‘E’ Police Complex, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of DAWSON, should dial the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department at 1(246) 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

It’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; anybody caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.