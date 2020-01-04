PANTON, SWANN WEIGH SOL RALLY BARBADOS OPTIONS

Britain’s Rob Swann is in upbeat mood about Sol Rally Barbados 2020 after winning last Sunday’s (December 29) Mini Tempest Rushmoor Stages in the South of England on his second outing to assess a Ford Fiesta WRC. Runner-up in the Caribbean’s biggest motor sport International three times, he lost out in 2017 and ’18 to Jamaica’s Jeffrey Panton, who is reviewing his own options ahead of Sol RB20 with an entry on a single-venue event in the UK next month in a Fiesta R5.

Neither finished Sol RB19: the engine of Swann’s Subaru Impreza WRC S12B failed on Friday evening, then Panton retired after a dramatic Sunday morning accident which destroyed his Ford Focus WRC06. While both visitors have driven their way in to the hearts of island fans, the resultant victory for local rising star Dane Skeete (Impreza S12B) was warmly celebrated following Panton’s run of four wins since Sol RB15.

The 31st running of the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) premier event is scheduled for Friday to Sunday, May 29 to 31, with The Rally Show and Flow King of the Hill the previous weekend. Confirmation of a rule change allowing more modern World Rally Cars (up to 2016) to enter future events, along with the growth of the FIA R5 class in the island has resulted in a major rethink among the event’s front-runners. While Panton and Swann are still weighing their options, Britain’s Tom Preston, who finished fourth last year in his Skoda Fabia R5, is already confirmed for Sol RB20 in a Fiesta WRC.

In unseasonal sunny weather, Swann and co-driver Steve McNulty won all eight stages of last weekend’s event, run within a secure military complex near Aldershot in Hampshire. Afterwards he said: “It reminded me why I started rallying in the first place. We had a great day, it was good fun, with loads of good friends around and we had a lot of fun in the car.” McNulty backed up Swann’s thoughts, saying: “We had a really good time. It was great to see Rob smiling and happy yesterday.”

Having worked hard on recovery and rehabilitation since his accident last June, Panton is looking forward to returning to competition: “Very fortunately, I have recovered quite quickly. I have a personal trainer that I work with three times a week building back strength in the upper body. Recovery really has come along quite well!”

After brief test, Panton and co-driver Mike Fennell Jr will contest the Alan Healy Memorial Cadwell Park Stages on February 2, which is round five of the Motorsport News MSVR Circuit Rally Championship; the Fiesta R5, acquired in the deal to dispose of the remains of his Focus, will be supported in the UK by Dom Buckley Motorsport IRS, which will also be running Paul Bird’s son Frank that weekend in the Focus WRC07 in which his father twice won Sol Rally Barbados.