LOCAL RESTAURATEUR INVITED BY COMMERCE MINISTER TO ADVISE YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS

A practitioner of the creative economy was invited by a Cabinet Minister to advise the next generation of entrepreneurs, it all happened at the new branch of IV Play Deli in the City on River Road, next door to the New Testament Church of God. Pastor Wesley Dear gave the blessing and welcoming prayer.

He sees the local economy aiming for an upswing, therefore the time was ripe to aim for Bridgetown. He said he was advised to pass on the cost of building a new outlet to the customer, but, in his view, his pricing apart from flavour and quality are the main drawing cards for fans, so he’s not increased costs for the loyal clients.

The one time lead singer with 2nd Avenue also expressed a wish to see IV Play Deli get so successful, there are franchises not just for the Caribbean but Africa as well.

Minister Sutherland also saw parallels with the National Hero the Right Excellent Clement Payne – since Philip Forrester was born in Guyana of Bajan parents while the Right Excellent had Bajan parentage as well, he had his navel string buried in Port Of Spain.

The Minister drew the corollary as he suggested since the restaurant was close to Golden Square where the 1937 Uprising unfolded and this will become a park in the next 7 years, then Forrester should use that as part of his marketing – using Historical Significance as part of his customer appeal…