Is Barbados being a satellite Nation of PR of China?

by DevilsAdvocate / January 15th, 2020

CAVEAT

This was an anonymous eMail sent via a German re-mailer, at BajanReporter we try to accommodate all perspectives, even those we may disagree with… It is up to Yan Xiusheng or other similar interests to either agree or disagree with these suggestions?

Is Barbados Becoming a satellite of China?

Today I listened to the BBC and its report on the horrific conditions of Muslims in China who in large numbers are kidnapped, tortured and having their human rights violated. I did an online investigation and talked to the few Chinese I know, to see if it is true. All reports independent of the oppressive government indicate that the government run Nazi type totalitarian concentration camps are true.

The Chinese in Barbados refuse to talk publicly for fear of retribution but some outside of Barbados are talking up. The Xi Jinpeng regime does not want a society that is inclusive and have independent thought. Caribbean governments and people who benefit financially from the Chinese government turn a blind eye to the violation of human rights.

China’s Communist party is intensifying religious persecution as Christianity’s popularity grows. A new state translation of the Bible will establish a ‘correct understanding‘ of the text. While China hasn’t established concentration camps for Christians as it has done for Muslims, it has harassed Christian congregations, closed and destroyed churches.

(FILE IMAGE ONLY: NO EDITORIAL VALUE) A previous Guyanese Ambassador to China secretly held Christian services in his embassy in Beijing. Do your own investigation in Guyana! Barbados’ previous ambassador to China in Beijing, had issues with the lack of rights to worship in the Christian faith as well as the smog in Beijing but he was strongly coerced (ordered) by the Chinese to be the Barbadian Ambassador. He did not want to be there.

Is Barbados a “Satellite of none” as the late Right Excellent Errol W. Barrow said or just willing to turn the blind eye to atrocities and doing anything for handouts. Do your own investigation in Barbados!

