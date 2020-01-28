Haitian customer wins life-changing prize through Digicel’s ‘Shake to Win’ campaign

After one month of customers in 20 different countries shaking things up and winning with Digicel’s ‘Shake to Win‘ Christmas campaign, one winner snagged the regional grand prize of US$20,000, and he is Emerson (Surname withheld for privacy) , an 18 year old amateur football player from Haiti.

The Christmas campaign was driven by the recently revamped MyDigicel app, which in addition to having a brand new look and feel, tone, user interface and experience, also features ‘Shake It’, a neat little gamification tool that was the powerhouse behind the campaign. ‘Shake It’ allows customers to shake their phones for an easy chance to win MORE of what they love.

Maarten Boute, CEO of Digicel Haiti said: “At Digicel, we’re more than happy to spread holiday cheer during what might be considered a challenging time for many Haitians. This year, we were able to offer our customers more by giving them guaranteed wins as well as the chance to win additional cash and prizes over the holiday season.”

In Haiti, USD$20,000 is a life-changing amount of money, and for Emerson (Surname withheld for privacy) it means the world.

Emerson said: “I was surprised to learn that I had won this money. It was the third time I played ‘Shake It‘ and I didn’t expect to win such a huge amount of money by simply playing. I couldn’t believe it until they (Digicel) started asking me for information and started the process for me to get the money.” Unsure what he will do with all the money, for now, the lucky winner plans to use some of it to start a small business in his neighborhood, continue his studies and make some donations to his community: “I want to share with my family and friends, this chance that came to me from heaven”.

Peter Lloyd, Chief Marketing Officer at Digicel Group said: “We told customers that this Christmas we’re giving them MORE and we’ve honoured that promise. Our customers have been very loyal to us over the years and, of course, we want to thank them for their support, and as we continue to work towards becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers we’re looking at ways to keep giving our customers MORE. This year, using the new MyDigicel app as the common touchpoint for the Christmas campaign, we really shook things up, encouraging and empowering customers to make more memories and share those moments with the ones they love.”

Across 20 different markets, including Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Suriname and the Turks & Caicos Islands, millions of customers were shaking their phones hoping for a chance to win the big grand prize.

This season, while there could only be one regional grand prize winner, across all Digicel markets, ‘Shake It’ was played nearly 1.5 million times, with hundreds of thousands of customers winning prizes ranging from gigabytes and gigabytes of data, to smartphones, home theatre systems and, of course cold, hard cash, all prizes that will stand customers in good stead for 2020.