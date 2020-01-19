Fatality from shooting by St Alban’s Primary school – now, a child is without his father

The man who was dropping off his son at St Alban’s Primary School on the 16th and was shot, did not survive – the educational facility near Weston closed early as a result.

A resident of nearby Crick Hill, St James said they heard between five to seven shots this morning and then the screams of the infants. The police were then hurriedly summoned.

Acting inspector Rodney Inniss said they received the report around 8:22 a.m. Meanwhile, another resident said when they went to the school, they found a damaged car in the school gap, a woman outside the car screaming and a little boy inside the car yelling for his “daddy“.

As more people came around, they followed the blood trail and found the man. Medical professionals who were also residents attempted to keep him alive until emergency services arrived.

Marlon Holder, 37 years, of Maynards Housing Area, St Peter, and formerly of Hill View Road, Marley Vale, St Phillip, was shot and killed just as he was dropping off his son to that school.

Members of the public who may have any knowledge or information about this incident are asked to contact Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or any police station.