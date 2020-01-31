Equatorial Guinea stands in solidarity at United Nations Holocaust Remembrance Program

At the United Nations Headquarters recently, Equatorial Guinea Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Second Secretary, Isabel Avomo Sima, representing Ambassador Anatolio Ndong Mba, stood in solidarity for Holocaust Remembrance ceremony with Rev. Dr. William Shillady, CEO, City Society, Rabbi Joe Potasnik, Executive Vice President of New York Board of Rabbis, and Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project.

Equatorial Guinea just ended a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member. Equatorial Guinea enjoys a friendly relationship with Israel and both countries have diplomats assigned, respectfully.

The ceremony, taking place 75 years to the day of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau Nazi German concentration and extermination camp was attended by senior UN officials, ambassadors, holocaust survivors, and numerous guests.

This was a beautiful solemn moment where people come together and collectively turn the tide against antisemitism around the world, according to Mr Mooney, a dual national of the USA and Equatorial Guinea, and President of New York-based H.R. 1242 Resilience project. Equatorial Guinea remains a reliable regional partner against extremism, particularly in Central Africa, added Mooney.