EARLY CLOSURE OF WATER AUTHORITY OFFICES

The Barbados Water Authority would like to inform its valued customers that its payment centre at The Pine, St. Michael will close to business at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 8th and its general offices at 1:00 pm.

This early closure is to facilitate the hosting of a general staff meeting. Customers are therefore asked to kindly arrange their business accordingly.

All Branches of the Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.

All Post Offices

The Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Ltd?.

All SurePay Outlets

Bills can also be paid online via

The Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC First Caribbean International Bank and

Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused.