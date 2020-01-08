EARLY CLOSURE OF WATER AUTHORITY OFFICES

The Barbados Water Authority would like to inform its valued customers that its payment centre at The Pine, St. Michael will close to business at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 8th and its general offices at 1:00 pm.   

This early closure is to facilitate the hosting of a general staff meeting.  Customers are therefore asked to kindly arrange their business accordingly.  

Customers who wish to make payments are reminded that water bills may be paid at:

  • All Branches of the Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.
  • All Post Offices
  • The Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Ltd?.
  • All SurePay Outlets
  • Bills can also be paid online via
  • The Royal Bank of Canada
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia
  • CIBC First Caribbean International Bank and
  • Republic Bank (?Barbados) Ltd.

The Barbados Water Authority apologizes to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused.

