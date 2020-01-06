DR has most diverse energy matrix in Central America & Caribbean

The Dominican Republic has the most diverse energy generation matrix in Central America and the insular Caribbean region, reaching 3,702.8 megawatts of installed capacity by 2019, from 11 different generation sources, of which 22% comes from renewable sources.

Omar Ramírez Tejada, environmental advisor to the Executive Branch and coordinator for the Public Electricity Corporation (CDEEE) Renewable Energy Program, shared the statistics when participating in “Developing Island States”, held in Madrid, Spain, within the framework of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25).

Ramírez Tejada said that the electricity sector is the largest source of greenhouse gases within the emission matrix, with 32% of total emissions.

Ramirez said that projects are underway for the installation of 609 megawatts of renewable energy in photovoltaic, wind and biomass projects through 2020. The wind farms, solar and biomass installations now account for a decrease of 501,077.91 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, an important contribution toward the Nationally Determined Contribution of the Dominican Republic under the Paris Agreement.